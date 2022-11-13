Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $107.75 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

