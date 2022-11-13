Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,857,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.