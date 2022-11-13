Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Assured Guaranty Stock Performance
Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
