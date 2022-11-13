AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

