Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

