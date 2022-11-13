AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

AVEO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

