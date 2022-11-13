Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after buying an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

AVID opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

