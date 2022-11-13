B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPLP stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

