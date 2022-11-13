B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of APEI opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 861.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.