B. Riley Weighs in on Audacy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Audacy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Audacy from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AUD opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Audacy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Audacy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Audacy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Audacy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Audacy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Audacy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

