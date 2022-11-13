Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.