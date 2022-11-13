Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 232,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,092,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

STIP opened at $97.44 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41.

