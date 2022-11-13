Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.75. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

