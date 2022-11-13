Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $303.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

