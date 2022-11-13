Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,772 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $86.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97.

