Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,961 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

