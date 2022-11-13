Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,013 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,902,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $37,336,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $86.33 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

