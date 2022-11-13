Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.52 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

