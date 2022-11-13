Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,454 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 158,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $151.03 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.