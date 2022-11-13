Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,863,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

