Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

ROL stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,413,672 shares of company stock valued at $88,939,971 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

