Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $623,355. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of HASI stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.