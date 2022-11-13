Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $303.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $279.02.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.