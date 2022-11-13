Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

