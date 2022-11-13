Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

