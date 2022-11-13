Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,015.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,806.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,930.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

