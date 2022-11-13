Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

