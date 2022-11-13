Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,504 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

