Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,290 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 382,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $11.21 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

