Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $421.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

