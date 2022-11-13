Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,120 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,793.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,153 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS SMDV opened at $63.90 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34.

