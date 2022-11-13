Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,739,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,815,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 457,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,687,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

