Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,414,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

