Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

