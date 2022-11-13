Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.