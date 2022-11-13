Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,157 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $68.98 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

