Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,020 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after buying an additional 163,531 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $83,756,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 998,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after buying an additional 308,912 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE:WFG opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFG. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.