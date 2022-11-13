Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,129 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,841,000 after buying an additional 790,070 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.