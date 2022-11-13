Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,405 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,405 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

