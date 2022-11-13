Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 129.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $212,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $308.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

