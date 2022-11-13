Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

