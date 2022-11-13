Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

