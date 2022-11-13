Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $435.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $784.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

