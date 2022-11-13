Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.