Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.85.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

