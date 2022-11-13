Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

