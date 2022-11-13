Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

