Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,243.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 5.1 %

WSM stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

