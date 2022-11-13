Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

