Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72.

