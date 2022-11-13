Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in H&R Block by 10,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 912,967 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 4,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 424,597 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

