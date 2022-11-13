Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $166.48.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

